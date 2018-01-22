If reports are anything to go by then Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 will reach theatres this year. Yes, rumour has it that the superstar will kickstart shooting for the third instalment of the hit franchise from April.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Arbaaz Khan, who is the producer of the movie, will make the big announcement soon. The makers will also announce the new cast members and the director who will helm the movie.

Apparently, Arbaaz, who helmed Dabangg 2, will not be returning as a director, instead, Prabhu Deva will take the director's seat for the third instalment of the Dabangg series. Prabhu Deva had earlier worked with Salman Khan in Wanted, which was a hit.

Salman's brother will continue reprising his role as the producer of the series.

However, if Dabangg 3 makes it to December release, it is expected to clash will some of the big movies of the year: Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, Ajay Devgn-starrer Total Dhamaal and Ranveer Singh's Simmba all of which will hit theatres in the last month of 2018 and on important dates.

Total Dhamaal is scheduled for December 7 release, Aanand L Rai's Zero on December 21 and Ranveer's Simmba on December 28. The clash between any of the three movies and Dabangg 3 is inevitable.

If Salman's movie locks horns with Zero, it will definitely be the biggest clashes of the year 2018. However, given that the superstars share a good relation, it seems unlikely that any clash will happen between two big movies starring SRK and Salman.

"The film may very well start rolling in April and will be released before the end of the year. Which effectively means that there will be a clash between Dabangg 3 and one big project in December. This, unless Dabangg 3 is released on December 14. Ashok Thakeria and Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal is releasing on December 7. Anand L. Rai's movie with Shah Rukh Khan, Zero, which also has Salman in a cameo, will release on December 21. Rohit Shetty's Simbaa with Ranveer Singh, co-produced by Karan Johar, is releasing on December 28. Since there are only a few important dates in a year, such clashes are inevitable," a trade source told the daily.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 will see Sonakshi Sinha reprise her role of Salman's wife. A report also said that the makers have roped in TV-turned-Bollywood actress Mouni Roy to play a meaty role.