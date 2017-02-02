The grand finale of Bigg Boss 10, held on January 28 (Saturday) and 29 (Sunday), saw Manveer Gurjar emerging as the winner of the season. The finale episode on Saturday managed to attract 20.6 million television viewers, according to a data by ZAPR.

Salman and co-contestants knew Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar was married?

Although the episode (aired from 9pm-10pm) initially opened with comparatively low unique views, the viewership gradually increased and reached its peak (15.9 million views) between 9:30 pm and 9:45 pm. It dropped to a certain extent towards the end of the show (11.8million views) between 9:45 pm to 10 pm.

Sunday's episode (aired from 9pm-12pm) got massive TV viewership of 35.7 million. The viewership reached its peak with 22.5 million between 9:45 pm to 10 pm. Surprisingly, the number of viewership dropped to 19.1 million towards the end of the show when the winner was declared.

Coming to the geographic distribution of the viewers of Bigg Boss 10, Uttar Pradesh stands tall with around 15 percent of total viewership on both the days, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi.

The grand finale witnessed host Salman Khan performing on some of his popular songs and Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam making an appearance to promote their film Kaabil.

Not just that, the episodes also saw filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan and some popular TV celebrities interacting with the Bigg Boss 10 finalists. Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra of Naagin 2, Udaan actors Meera Deosthale and Vijayendra Kumeria and other popular faces from Colors TV set the stage on fire with their sizzling dance moves.