Kabir Khan directed Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was released in 2015, has finally got a China release. This is Salman Khan's first film to be screened in the Communist country. And believe it or not, the film, released with the title 'Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle' in China across 8,000 screens, has opened to a great response on its first day at the Chinese box-office.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "Salman Khan's first release in China - #BajrangiBhaijaan - commences its innings with HEALTHY numbers... Debuts at No 7 at China BO... Fri $ 2.24 million [₹ 14.61 cr]... The start can be considered IMPRESSIVE since there were 5 new films, besides #BB, debuting in Top 10 charts..."

He further added: "Besides multiple releases + holdover titles posing stiff opposition, one must also consider the fact that #BajrangiBhaijaan arrives in China after 30 months of its release in India, unlike #Dangal and #SecretSuperstar that were released a few months after their release in India."

Well, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has definitely crossed Aamir Khan's Dangal, which was released in May 2017, in China. It collected Rs 12.99 crore on its opening day. But Salman Khan failed to beat Aamir Khan's movie Secret Superstar, which was released in January 2018 and collected over Rs 40 crore on Day 1.

While Secret Superstar was released in just 5000 screens, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has got 8000 screens. When IBTimes India checked Google Trends in China and India — for last 30 days, it showed that the real star was 'Secret Superstar', followed by Dangal, and then Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The surprising thing is that Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots (India release 2009) that released in December 2011, is just close to Bajrangi in the search trends. So, Salman Khan is still way behind in terms of how many people are searching online.

Here's the graphs:

Well, whatever the case be, it's an overall positive response for Bollywood cinema in the international market.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Harshali Malhotra in key roles.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan had collected Rs 320.34 crore in India (lifetime collection).