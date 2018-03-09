After Aamir Khan, superstar Salman Khan has started to release his movies in China, where Dangal and Secret Superstar have already made a mark. Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan hit the screens in the neighboring country on March 2 and opened with good response.

In a week of its release, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has entered the Rs 100 crore club, as per early estimates. But it is still far behind Aamir's movies. However, Kabir Khan's movie is the fourth film in China to cross the 100 crore mark.

The previous three films are Aamir's Secret Superstar, Dangal, and PK. Zaira Wasim-starrer Secret Superstar, which released in China in January this year, earned Rs 43.35 crore on its first day and then crossed the Rs 750-crore mark in four weeks.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which released with the title 'Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle' in China across 8,000 screens, earned Rs 14.61 crore on its first day. Well, Bajrangi Bhaijaan's first day collection had beaten Dangal's day-1 earning (Rs 12.99 crore) in China.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Meher Vij. Child actor Harshaali Malhotra played the lead role alongside the Sultan actor. Interestingly, Meher plays a pivotal part in Secret Superstar as well. She seems to be the lucky charm for Bollywood movies in China.

The opening collection of the 2015 Salman movie in India was Rs 27.25 crore, and its lifetime collection was Rs 320.34 crore.

Aamir Khan seems to have inspired Bollywood makers to release their films in the neighboring country. Now, after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium is set to release in China on April 4.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and tweeted: "#SecretSuperstar: 19 January 2018 #BajrangiBhaijaan: 2 March 2018. The much-loved #HindiMedium will be the third Indian film to release in China *in 2018*... Mark the date: 4 April 2018..."