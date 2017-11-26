Salman Khan has recently paid a visit to the sets of Fukrey Returns and shared a warm moment with Pulkit Samrat and his team. This has certainly again quashed the rumours of a fallout between the superstar and Pulkit.

Pulkit had a divorce with Salman's Rakhi sister Shweta Rohira sometime ago. The duo had a love marriage, but things soon went wrong in their relationship, and they eventually got divorced.

Following this, it was believed that Salman would be angry with Pulkit. However, Sallu bhai has yet again proved that the divorce did not impact Salman and Pulkit's bonding.

Pulkit shared a photo on Instagram that shows the actor showing "Tu Mera Bhai Nahin Hai" song video to Salman on his mobile. Other star cast Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh are also seen in the frame.

"Bhai watching "Tu Mera BHAI nahin hai?" song from #FukreyReturns @beingsalmankhan thank you Bhai for doing what you do the best; put your hand on the shoulder and give us strength! #BhaiKaSwagSeSwagat," Pulkit captioned the picture.

Salman has always been much fond of Pulkit, and fans will be glad to see that his bad marriage with Shweta did not spoil their brotherly love.

Earlier, there were rumours that Pulkit's closeness to Yami Gautam had led to divorce with Shweta. Even Salman's Rakhi sister had made some explosive comments on the actress.

Meanwhile, fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of Fukrey Returns. The trailer had received a good response, and it is being expected to be another good comedy film.