The most disappointing movie of this year has to be Salman Khan's Tubelight. The movie's distributors had to face a huge loss as the Kabir Khan directorial failed to earn big at the box office. The recent update is Salman and father Salim Khan have decided to pay a whopping amount to all those distributors who suffered losses.

You heard it right! Salman has stepped forward to pay up for the losses. Isn't it a great thing to do? These distributors are set to meet Salim Khan soon, but the Khan family has already decided to refund their losses, Bollywood Life reported.

"Distributors will meet Salim Khan today to discuss the matter. Salim saab and Salman are contemplating returning nearly Rs 50-55 crore to them so that they don't bear the brunt much," a source told the entertainment portal.

The movie didn't have a good opening and it witnessed a steep decline in the audience at the domestic box office in the second week.

When compared to its opening week collection, Tubelight saw around 87 percent dip in week 2 and collected over Rs 13 crore net at the domestic box office.

Tubelight marked the reunion of Salman and Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen. SRK played a cameo in it as magician Gogo Pasha. Unfortunately, it failed to attract the audience.

Meanwhile, Salman has paid back SRK by doing a cameo in the latter's movie directed by Aanand L Rai. Both the superstars have shot a song together and SRK, in return, gifted a luxury car to his friend. Also, Salman was recently spotted with his alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur in that car.