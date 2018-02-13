There can be hardly anyone who would reject Salman Khan or say no to Bhaijaan's offer in the Bollywood industry. However, it seems that even a superstar like Salman Khan has to face rejection at some point in his life. Now before your mind's horses are running all around, this is what happened.

Recently, Salman Khan offered a whopping Rs 2 crore for a rare-breed horse, Saqab, but unfortunately his offer was rejected by the owner Siraj Pathan who bought this horse when it was five-year-old paying Rs 14.5 lakh in Rajasthan's Palotara Fair.

The reason why Salman wanted to buy Saqab, was because of the fact that he is one of its kind in the country and has its match only in two horses in the world - one in the US and other in Canada.

Saqab can walk with a speed of 43kmph in clean ravel walk and can keep the same position throughout so that it doesn't disturb the rider. This is something unheard of in the history of horses.

A year ago, Punjab's Badal family had offered Rs 1.11 crore to buy Saqab, but they received a negative response from Pathan.

Pathan is the third buyer of this horse. Initially known as Tufan, and then as Pavan, it is now named Saqab - "horse that was ridden by Prophet Muhammad".

Originally a Sindhi breed, Saqab's mother was of a Pakistani-Sindhi breed, whereas its father was from Rajasthani-Sutharwali breed.

It has won 19 straight races till now, however, it has never run in competitive races on the race course.

(With ANI Inputs)