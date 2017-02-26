Salman Khan and Mahesh Babu are all set to have a box office clash this Eid with their respective upcoming movies – Tubelight and Mahesh23.

AR Murugadoss-directorial, Mahesh23, is set to be released on June 23 and Salman's Tubelight will also be released around the same time. June 23 being a Friday, the movie Tubelight is most likely to hit the screens on the same date.

The director had announced the release date of Mahesh23 on Twitter saying, "Be our guest in theatres, Opens June 23!!!.. Very excited @urstrulyMahesh." Both the movies have huge hype among the fans.

While Tubelight is a Hindi movie, Mahesh23 will be released in Tamil and Telugu. Although the two films have different audience, Salman's Tubelight might be affected by Mahesh's movie in the South Indian markets.

Mahesh and Murugadoss' association is likely to have a great response across the Southern part of the country. However, no one can ignore Salman's star power, especially, after the success of his back to back films – Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. In such a scenario, it will be interesting to see the results of the upcoming box office clash.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is the director's third film with Salman. Earlier, they had worked together in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan; both had turned out to be blockbusters. Now fans are eagerly waiting for Tubelight that will feature Salman along with a Chinese actress.

On the other side, Mahesh23 is an action thriller and Murugadoss upped the expectations saying that the movie will present Mahesh in a never-seen-before avatar. Being released during the festive season of Eid, both the films are likely to have a superb opening at the box office.