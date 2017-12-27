Salman Khan - is a name, a brand, a mentor, a philanthropist, an institute, an organisation and what not. The all-time superstar of many generations needs no introduction. His stardom is beyond anyone else's imagination. His fan base knows no boundaries. His words are capable of building or destroying an actor's career. Such is his influence in the Hindi film industry which is incomplete without him. Millions of his fans fondly call him "Bhai" or "Bhaijaan". He is the hero of masses and classes alike. He is generous and a benevolent despot who is ruling the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood on his broad shoulders.

On top of the food chain

The most eligible bachelor of the country turned 52 on Wednesday, December 27, but it seems like the superstar is only getting better with age and making us believe that age is just a number. Even in his 50s, Salman mesmerises his fans with his inimitable way of acting and doing things. Be it on-screen or off-screen, Salman has always been himself which can be touted as one of the reasons to justify why he is still on top of the food chain.

But despite being the eldest son of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who has been responsible for launching careers of many actors including Amitabh Bachchan for his angry young man image, Salman has paved his own way on to the top with his own share of struggles and a long list of controversies.

An overnight star

He kicked off his career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988) but it was Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989) which made him an overnight star. And then, there was no stopping him. He established himself as the leading hero of Bollywood and went on to star in several commercially successful films like Saajan (1991), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), Judwaa (1997), Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998), Biwi No.1 (1999), and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). He was one of the male actors in Bollywood who started off their careers with an all-time blockbuster in the 90s.

Hurt but not broken

But the 2000 decade saw Salman's career going downhill when he was busy favouring his friends in the industry. His personal issues and court cases deeply affected his career which was cashed in by his foe-turned-friend Shah Rukh Khan during this period and claimed the King of Bollywood tag. But Bhaijaan was never out of the game even though the decade went away with semi and average hits and a series of flops to his name.

Jumping high like a Tiger

Sabka Bhaijaan Salman Khan bounced back into his game in the 10's and how. Unlike the past two decades, the superstar chose his options wisely which made him the most bankable star in Bollywood. He scored a series of blockbusters throughout the ongoing decade.

Out of his 11 films during this decade, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) was an all-time blockbuster hit which crossed the coveted Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. And other blockbusters films like Dabangg (2010), Ready (2011), Bodyguard (2011), Dabangg 2 (2012), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kick (2014) and Sultan (2016) also zoomed past Rs 300 crore mark. With four top grossers of the year, the success rate for Salman in this decade so far has been approx 90 percent with an average of Rs 173 crore per movie. While Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) was a hit and Jai Ho (2014) a semi-hit, there was only one unsuccessful film to his name which came in the form of Veer (2010).

Even his recently released film Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) has taken the box office by storm and surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark in just four days of its release. The movie has now jumped to the number three position in the list of top 10 highest grossing movies of 2017 with Baahubali 2 - The

Conclusion and Golmaal Again holding the top 2 positions.

The most bankable star in Bollywood

In his career spanning over 29 years in the Hindi film industry, Salman has appeared in almost 74 films which have earned a total of Rs 2949 crore approx. While Shah Rukh Khan has been struggling through this decade to score a blockbuster to his name, Salman has crowned himself as the King of Bollywood with the highest number of movies which is 12 to cross Rs 100 crore for any actor with Tiger Zinda Hai.

Peaceful and controversy-free 2017

The decade has not only brought respite to Salman's career but his personal life as well. He was acquitted of all charges in Hit and Run case and Black Buck poaching case. His love life looks quite steady as well with his rumoured Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur who is often spotted at family gatherings.

And while there is no doubt that Salman has been the backbone of the Khan family, the year 2017 has also been very peaceful and controversy-free for the Dabangg Khan, unlike any other year.

And after looking at his success rate in Bollywood, it is now time to crown the new King of Bollywood and there can be no better candidate to claim the throne other than the one and only Bhaijaan Salman Khan.