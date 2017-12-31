Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which shattered many records and set new benchmarks for Hindi cinema at the box office, is all set to cross Rs 250-crore mark on its 10th day (December 31) with its roaring dream run.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which was released across 3,500 screens in India and 1,000 overseas, crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in two days, the Rs 100-crore mark in three days, the Rs 150-crore mark in four days and the Rs 200-crore mark in seven days crossing the lifetime business of the original Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 198.78 crore).

As the footfalls are refusing to die down thanks to the extended Christmas and New Year celebrations, the movie is expected to cross the Rs 300-crore mark in the upcoming week, which will make it Salman's third film to cross the coveted benchmark after Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 crore) and Sultan (Rs 300.45 crore) at the domestic box office.

Tiger Zinda Hai, which treated moviegoers to some high-octane action sequences glorifying Salman as the undisputed action hero on screen, has already become the second-highest grosser of 2017 after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

TZH is also the first Hindi movie to cross the Rs 150-crore mark in in four days, beating the box office records of movies like Dhoom 3 (Rs 128.61 crore), Sultan (Rs 142.25 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 129.65 crore) and Dangal (Rs 132.43 crore). Baahubali 2 still holds the top position, having collected Rs 168.25 crore in the first four days of its release.

#TigerZindaHai is UNSTOPPABLE... Expected to cross ₹ 250 cr mark today [Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr. Total: ₹ 232.52 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai has already beaten Ek Tha Tiger in the opening weekend, becoming the highest opener for a franchise in Bollywood. Ek Tha Tiger earned Rs 60.34 crore in the first three days of its release.

Tiger Zinda Hai is also Salman Khan 12th movie to cross the Rs 100-crore mark, which means Salman now has the highest number of such films in Bollywood.