Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to make a comeback together on-screen this year with Tiger Zinda Hai. Despite the break-up, the duo is on good terms and Katrina is seen in all the personal events of Salman.

In fact, Katrina was a major part of Salman's sister Arpita Khan's wedding. In one of the ceremonies, Salman even said to Katrina in front of everyone that he had given her a chance to become a Khan. However, it was a joke, but the Sultan actor has a soft corner for the actress and it is evident.

Salman has now compared Kat with Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. According to Deccan Chronicle, a source said: "When Katrina had joined the industry, she did not know how to dance. However, today she is one of the best dancers the industry has. She beats Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra hollow."

We agree Katrina is a superb dancer, but Deepika and Priyanka have proved their talent since the beginning. Both of them have even made India proud in the international industry. PeeCee is still working on American TV series Quantico and will be seen in Bollywood movies soon.

Deepika appeared in her Holywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and now, she is the lead actress in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. She is one of the fine actresses in Bollywood.

Katrina, on the other hand, is a good dancer, but is she a brilliant actress? Well, we would not like to comment on that, as people are wise enough to judge.

But, Salman thinks Katrina is a terrific actress and he has said it at several events. Both of them seem to have not forgotten their love for each other.

Their chemistry is very much visible on and off-screen. The way the two look at each other has grabbed fans' attention. Meanwhile, take a look at the duo's adorable photos here:

