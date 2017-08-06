Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made his fans curious when the announcement of him doing a dance movie started doing the rounds. He has been roped in for Remo D'Souza's dance flick, in which he will play a father's role.

Earlier, the actor talked about it to confirm the news and also revealed that he will collaborate with his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez in it.

The Tubelight actor had told DNA: "My character in the film is a widower who has a nine-year-old daughter. He has promised his dead wife that he will fulfil every wish made by his daughter."

"She wants him to participate in a dance competition and enrolls his name for it. For the competition, he has to learn to dance. Jackie trains me to do that. Bas dance film karna baaki tha, ab woh bhi kar liya," he had added.

The shooting for this dance flick was supposed to begin sometime early next year, soon after the release of Tiger Zinda Hai. It was being reported that both Jackie and Salman started prepping in different dance forms for the film.

But, the recent update is that Salman is now not ready to take up the project as he thinks the father's role will not suit him.

"Salman was not happy with the idea of playing a dad, who must learn dancing to please his young daughter. He feels that the role doesn't suit his age. Salman has already burnt his fingers with trying to play a character much younger than his actual age in Tubelight," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

"Every effort was made to convince Salman. But he remained unsure of looking credible as a dancing dad. He felt the role was more suited to Varun Dhawan, or one of the other younger heroes," the source added.

It means the superstar thinks Varun and other actors are suitable to play a dad's role, but he isn't. We hope the Sultan actor is joking about it. Now the question is whether Salman will walk out of the dance movie or not. Share your views in the comment box below.