Salman Khan is all set to collaborate with director Ali Abbas Zafar for the third time with the movie Bharat. While their previous two films were action-packed, this film will apparently have a completely different touch.

"It is a very different film from Tiger and Sultan. We are trying to do something new with it. It's too early to talk about it," Ali told PTI while talking about Bharat.

The filmmaker also said his work has now developed, and he credits Salman for this as he feels working with the superstar has helped him add maturity to his work.

"People tell me there's a lot of maturity in my work now. Maybe that maturity is because I'm working with Salman Khan, who has so much experience. The text that I write kind of compliments him and he as a mature actor takes it to another level," he told the news agency.

Both Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai turned out to be huge blockbusters, and thus the level of expectation from Bharat is quite high. And Ali is well aware of this.

"With Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan behind me, I'm more nervous for my next one because I know the expectations and anticipations will be really, really high," he said.

Salman has a number of upcoming releases. Apart from Bharat, he has Race 3 and Dabangg 3. While Bharat is likely to be an emotional drama, the other two films will again be action-oriented.

The 52-year-old actor has been having a great phase at the box office. The actor came up with Sultan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan's success. Although his success graph witnessed a fall with the failure of Tubelight, Salman came back strongly with the blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai.