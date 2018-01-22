Aamir Khan has a huge fan following in China and thanks to him even Bollywood movies have a good fan base there. Recently, Secret Superstar witnessed a terrific box office collection on Day 1 itself. Now, Salman Khan is set to follow Aamir's footsteps and try to replicate this success in the neighbouring country.

According to Eros and director Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan will release in China in March this year. Will this movie have the same fate? Will Salman be loved as mush as Aamir? Let's wait till it releases.

Dubbed in Chinese, Bajrangi Bhaijaan will be releasing across 8,000 screens in China on March 2, which is during the Chinese Lantern Festival.

Eros International in association with Chinese film company E Stars Films Ltd to release Salman Khan’s #BajrangiBhaijaan in China on 2nd March 2018.

This marks @BeingSalmanKhan's debut in China with smashing 8000 plus screens approx. @erosnow @kabirkhankk @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/PO9dlZFwlU — Eros Now (@ErosNow) January 22, 2018

"China has emerged as an important market and major box office earner for Indian films in recent years," Economic Times quoted Jyoti Deshpande, Group CEO, Eros International, as saying.

"Our Indo-China co-productions are still in the making, meanwhile what better film than Bajrangi Bhaijaan starring one of India's most loved superstars that weaves the universal story of cross-border friendship to release in a market like China."

Meanwhile, the Chinese are enjoying Aamir's Secret Superstar. They loved the flick so much that the opening-day collection surpassed Dangal's Day 1 record in China.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Aamir Khan scores yet again in China... #SecretSuperstar debuts at No 1 spot at China BO... Collects a WHOPPING $ 6.79 million [₹ 43.35 cr] on Fri... Opening day numbers are HIGHER than #Dangal there... SENSATIONAL!"

It should be noted that Aamir and Zaira starred in both movies. Before China, the movie did good business in Taiwan as well.

The powerful script and the splendid performances of the whole cast are being loved by viewers in China, proving that content and performance matter the most.

Like Secret Superstar, Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan also showcases a heart-touching story. We hope the Salman-starrer also wins Chinese hearts.