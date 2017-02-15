Bollywood star Salman Khan will reportedly be a part of the remake of a Korean film, Ode To My Father. The buzz is that the actor's brother-in-law has bought the remake rights of two South Korean films – Ode To My Father and Scandal Makers.

According to DNA, Salman will star in one of the films, which is the Hwang Jung-min and Yunjin Kim-starrer. Atul and Salman might co-produce the film and Ali Abbas Zafar is said to helm it. It is learnt that Ode To My father remake will be set against the 1947 partition of India and Pakistan. It is about the time when lakhs of Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims relocated.

On the other hand, Cha Tae-hyun-starrer Scandal Makers will also be remade in Hindi, but Salman will not be a part of it. DNA reported that the casting is on process for the film and director is also yet to be finalised.

This South Korean film is about a former teen idol, who works as a radio jockey. The story gets interesting when a single mother appears in his life and he discovers he's the father. This 2008 release was the highest grossing Korean film of the year.

And, Ode To My Father, which was released in 2014, is currently the second highest-grossing film in the history of Korean cinema. If the reports are true, then fans would be delighted to see Salman in the remake of an international film. Korean movies and television or web series are highly appreciated by the Indian audience. Thus, the remake of their movies looks like a good decision.

Meanwhile, the Sultan actor has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, Tubelight. He is busy shooting the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger opposite Katrina Kaif. Tubelight is directed by Kabir Khan, while Ali Abbas Zafar will helm Tiger Zinda Hai.