Even as Salman Khan is busy shooting for Race 3, fans of the superstar are curious about his next project, Bharat, which too has been making news.

As per the latest development, Salman will sport five looks as his character will be shown to undergo changes in seven decades beginning 1940s.

Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan to release in China: Is Aamir's Secret Superstar the inspiration?

The actor will go through look test soon. Produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will go on floors in June and will hit the screens on Eid 2019.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Zafar said: "'Bharat' is a beautiful story seen through the eyes of Salman's character. Since it spans seven decades, we decided to feature five extremely different looks. Each avatar will reflect the character's transition; reflect on his life and times. We start shooting in June but prep kicks off on February 6."

Padmaavat row: Karni Sena attacks school buses in Gurugram, security deployed in Uttarakhand & UP

Salman and Ali's previous two outings – Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai - have turned out to be box office successes. Both the movies broke several records and became huge hits. Hence, a lot of expectations is riding on the director-actor duo for their ambitious next.

Bharat is reportedly inspired by 2014 Korean film, An Ode To My Father, and will be extensively shot in Delhi, Punjab, Abu Dhabi and Spain.

The hunt for the leading lady is on and rumour has it that Waluscha De Sousa, ex-wife of Marc Robinson, may feature in the movie. The model, who is apparently Salman's new muse, is reportedly getting close to him and is often a regular visitor of the actor's Panvel farmhouse.

Meanwhile, Remo D'Souza's Race 3 has an ensemble star cast featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.