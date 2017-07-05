Popular TV actress Mouni Roy follows Sushant Singh Rajput's path as she gets a big break in Bollywood. Before the release of Gold, her debut movie with Akshay Kumar, the diva has already got a second movie offer for one starring Salman Khan.

Salman has reportedly brought on board Mouni opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in a film called Raat Baaki, DNA reported. Mouni and Salman have been spotted at many TV shows and earlier reports stated that the superstar will launch the actress soon.

In a previous interview, a source had told DNA: "Salman had seen the same spark in Sonakshi Sinha when he launched her in Dabangg. He sees Mouni as being extremely desi, a traditional Indian heroine draped in a saree. He is looking at launching Mouni in one of his forthcoming home productions."

It looks like Salman is quite fond of Mouni. So if Mouni is starring opposite Aayush, then Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor or Ananya Pandey have lost the offer.

It was said that one of these three star kids will be signed up for the movie. However, Sara, Jhanvi and Ananya have got their break in Bollywood. Sara will be seen in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, while Jhanvi will star in the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat alongside Ishaan Khattar. Ananya has been cast in Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.

On the other hand, Mouni is currently preparing for her debut movie, Gold. According to Mumbai Mirror, the actress will be seen in a different avatar in keeping with the era. She plays one of the prominent characters and will be shooting for at least 20-25 days for this film.

A few days ago, Mouni posted a photo of her practising Kathak. Is it for the Akshay Kumar movie?