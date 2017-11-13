Salman Khan is on a roll with multiple projects in his kitty. After completing shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, the superstar has now begun working on the sets of Race 3.

Salman took to Twitter and shared pictures of his final day on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai, followed by his first look for Race 3. The first photo that Salman shared shows him in a deadly avatar. An injured Tiger is seen holding a rocket launcher with an intense gaze.

After sharing the last photo from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman soon revealed his first look from Race 3. In the second image, the Sultan actor is seen pointing a gun and the photo is certainly good enough to raise the excitement level among fans.

"last day of tiger zinda Hai shoot n sharing with u 1st day of Race 3 ka pic in a bit," he first tweeted, and then shared the Race 3 picture. While the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai has already been making a lot of noise, this surprise picture from Race 3 is a bonus gift to Sallu Bhai fans.

last day of tiger zinda Hai shoot n sharing with u 1st day of Race 3 ka pic in a bit ... pic.twitter.com/e8QU9Hh0qP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

.... and Race3 begins pic.twitter.com/2TqNDGjLhD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

This is the first time that Salman has joined the Race 3 franchise, and his association has definitely made it bigger. Salman will yet again be seen pairing with Jacqueline Fernandez. However, the entire cast of the film is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Tiger Zinda Hai has been the talk of the town with its trailer becoming one of the most viewed Hindi movie trailer ever on YouTube. The trailer had crossed 13 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours of its release.

The hype around the film is phenomenal as it will also bring the much-loved pairing of Salman and Katrina Kaif back on the big screen. While Salman will be seen making his enemies bite the dust in his own swag, Katrina too will exhibit some high-flying stunts.