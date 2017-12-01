Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have worked together in three movies and have given wonderful gems to the moviegoers in Khamoshi (1996), Hum Dil Chuke Sanam (1999) and Saawariya (2007).

But somehow Bhansali offended Salman when he decided to cast Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas (2002) opposite Salman's ex-flame Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

"Don't know about others but Sanjay Leela Bhansali has definitely offended me. I gave him two hits, then he took Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas," Salman jokingly said when he sat in a QA session with Shekhar Gupta, editor of the news portal The Print, at the 15th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday (November 30).

Salman, who had earlier extended his support to Bhansali over the protests against Padmavati, also shared his views on the ongoing controversy over the film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

"If the Supreme Court gives its verdict, or the censor board gives its certificate, everybody should respect it," Salman said, adding that it is not right to hurt people's sentiments and nor is it to jump to conclusions without watching the film.

When Salman was asked to join the nepotism debate, the Dabangg Khan said: "I got to know the meaning of nepotism only when Kangana talked about it."

Asked about the issue of casting couch in Bollywood, Salman said: "Nobody has ever come forward and confessed about it. Nobody has said it in as many words... If some lady and man comes to me with casting couch complaints, I will take them to the cleaners."

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in the Ek Tha Tiger sequel Tiger Zinda Hai alongside ex-flame Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 22.