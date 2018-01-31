Bollywood actress Preity Zinta turned 43 on Wednesday, January 31, and partied with Salman Khan and other Bollywood celebs. Her party was also attended by the Sultan actor's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

Preity posted her birthday bash's picture on social media. The celebration looked more like a house party, from where Preity's husband Gene Goodenough was missing.

The party was also attended by Sonakshi Sinha, Bobby Deol and producer Ramesh Taurani. However, the highlight was Salman-Iulia together in the bash. These two should now make it official – isn't it?

Here is the photo:

Preity was recently spotted at IPL 2018 auctions for her team Kings XI Punjab. A few days ago, the actress made headlines of being pregnant, which later turned out to be a rumour.

She was reportedly spotted covering her "baby bump", but her Instagram video, which she posted later, proved it was just a rumour.

Preity posted a video of her work-out on Instagram. It shows her flat stomach and how hard she's working to stay fit.

The rumour started doing the rounds after the actress was snapped outside a popular hangout in the suburbs of Mumbai on January 18.

In the pictures from that day, Preity seemed to be hiding her baby bump with a black scarf. Dressed in a comfortable black printed dress, the gorgeous actress paired it with a handbag, black glares and slippers. However, it was the scarf that sparked speculations regarding her pregnancy.

The dimpled beauty of Bollywood kept her marriage with her beau Gene Goodenough under tight wraps. The Veer Zara actress tied the knot with Gene in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016.

Preity was seen in South Africa in November last year enjoying with her husband. Mrs Goodenough looked joyous while taking a walk in the wild watching cheetahs on an African safari. While exploring the wildlife, Preity clicked a picture with her husband and posted it on her Instagram page. It went viral in no time.