Bollywood hunk Salman Khan will be appearing with his Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha and veteran actress Rekha for a movie. Interestingly, they are not the lead actors in the flick.

The three stars will be seen in a promotional song in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra, Bollywood Life reported.

It looks like the Deol family is following Shah Rukh Khan's way of inviting Bollywood stars for a song in the movie. The third installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana will have a peppy number and it will feature Bollywood celebrities.

Salman and Sonakshi were last seen in a song from Welcome To New York, but the movie tanked at the box office. Now, even before Dabangg 3, they will be seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se song.

On the other hand, Salman and Rekha are uniting after 30 years for a Deol family's movie. They were last seen together in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi back in 1988.

According to Bollywood Life, the special number is inspired by an old classic and you will see Rekha and Dharmendra shaking a leg to it.

"There was news that the song will be a remake of an evergreen hit dance track. It's actually a reworked version of Kishore Kumar's Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi Hai which was picturized on Dharmendra and Rekha," a source told the entertainment portal.

"Rekha has agreed to do the cameo and she will be matching steps with Dharamji again. She shot for the song yesterday. It will be another major highlight."

If you think there are already many big actors in one song, let us tell you it has another veteran actor.

"Shatrughan Sinha, too, has given his nod. He and the Deols have been family friends, so it's not just Sonakshi, but even her dad agreed to shoot for the special dance track," the source added.

Meanwhile, the photos of Salman with the Deol family on the sets of Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se are doing the rounds on social media. Here are the pictures: