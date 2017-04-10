The makers of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan are finding it difficult to cast a heroine for their film. The recent buzz is that Katrina Kaif might get the role and it will be all because of her ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan.

Salman and Katrina are known to share a great equation with each other. He has not only dated the actress but also, in a way, built her career.

The recent buzz is that Salman wants Katrina to star in Thugs of Hindostan opposite Aamir. "Salman wants Katrina to play the heroine opposite Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan and hence, he gave her name as a suggestion to the production house," a source told Bollywood Life.

"He has already put in a word as he feels that Thugs will be the perfect film for Katrina to be in after Tiger Zinda Hai. Both the films will obviously give a boost to her career and that's what the actor wants. However, everything now lies in the hands of Aditya Chopra and Aamir Khan, who will decide on which actress will be a part of the movie," the source added.

Watch Salman-Katrina's new ad:

Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan in the Splash Fashions Summer advert pic.twitter.com/d1xZpBhNCy — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) April 10, 2017

Earlier, there were reports that Salman will be helping his ex-girlfriend Katrina to get her career back on track. This year, she will be seen sharing screen space with both of her ex flames -- she will be seen with Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai and with Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos.

Katrina might be finalised for Thugs of Hindostan as Aamir and Katrina's movie Dhoom 3 was a massive hit. Hence, the pair might bring luck to this film too.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor were approached for the leading lady's role in Thugs of Hindostan, but despite the strong star cast, the actresses refused the offer as the role is said to be small and insignificant.

Watch Katrina-Aamir's amazing chemistry in this Dhoom 3 song: