Fans were excited to know that superstar Salman Khan is set to collaborate with Remo D'Souza for a dance flick, Dancing Dad. But, the recent update is that the movie has been put on hold by Salman and the actor wants Remo to direct another film.

According to DNA, Salman and Remo will now collaborate for Race 3. Producer Ramesh Taurani has been after Salman for this flick for around four years and finally, the superstar has given his nod. But, he has one condition and it is that Remo D'Souza will direct the movie.

Now, Taurani has agreed to it, but what will happen to Abbas-Mustan, who have directed the first two instalments of this popular franchise?

It looks like Salman is guilty of putting Dancing Dad on hold and thus, he asked Remo to direct this flick. Apparently, Salman is not willing to do the dance movie as he feels he is not suitable for the role.

"Salman was not happy with the idea of playing a dad, who must learn dancing to please his young daughter. He feels that the role doesn't suit his age. Salman has already burnt his fingers with trying to play a character much younger than his actual age in Tubelight," a source recently told Deccan Chronicle.

Earlier, the actor himself talked about it to confirm the news and also revealed that he will collaborate with his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez in it.

The Tubelight actor had told DNA: "My character in the film is a widower who has a nine-year-old daughter. He has promised his dead wife that he will fulfil every wish made by his daughter."

"She wants him to participate in a dance competition and enrols his name for it. For the competition, he has to learn to dance. Jackie trains me to do that. Bas dance film karna baaki tha, ab woh bhi kar liya," he had added.

The shooting for this dance flick was supposed to begin sometime early next year, soon after the release of Tiger Zinda Hai. It was being reported that both Jackie and Salman started prepping in different dance forms for the film.

But now the recent update changes the entire story. What do you think about it? Share your views in the comment section below.