Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has repeated history as he has turned down a villain's role. The Sultan actor was reportedly offered the negative role in Race 3 and it is said to be an important character in the movie.

But, the superstar rejected Remo D'Souza's offer. Earlier, he had rejected Abbas-Mustan's Baazigar because the role was of an antagonist. Later, it went to Shah Rukh Khan and made his career.

This time, we hope Salman is doing the right thing. According to Deccan Chronicle, the villain's role is the strongest character in the movie's plot and insiders said that it is more important than the protagonist of Race 3.

Salman has chosen the hero's role and passed the negative role to his friend, Aditya Pancholi. "Salman said no to the villain's role in Race 3. The role has now gone to his friend Aditya Pancholi," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, reports had stated that the antagonist's role was also offered to Amitabh Bachchan, but the megastar had turned it down.

"Big B has already given his October and November dates for the football biopic Jhund. The Race 3 team also plans to begin shooting around the same time. The clash of dates meant Bachchan had to choose one and since he had already given his dates to Jhund, he politely turned down Race 3," a source had told DNA.

Meanwhile, Remo has not officially announced the star cast of Race 3, which is a successful franchise whose first two instalments were directed by Abbas-Mustan.

Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditya Pancholi, Emraan Hashmi and Daisy Shah's names are doing the rounds for Salman's upcoming movie. The superstar will begin shooting for it after his December release Tiger Zinda Hai.