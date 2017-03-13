Superstar Salman Khan has refuted the rumours that he is backing out of Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's forthcoming film, which has been scheduled for release in 2018.

Salman Khan‏ took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to clear the air surrounding this most-awaited project. In a jovial way, the superstar mentioned his dialogue from Dabangg and wrote: "Don't follow rumors. follow me. ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh phir...... vry much doing film with @akshaykumar."

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar retweeted Salman Khan's post. Akki also wished happy holy to him and his family. The actor wrote: "Strong associations are made of these. A very happy Holi to you and all at home."

Salman Khan had announced earlier this year that he will be working with Akshay Kumar in a project, which is directed by Anurag Singh of Jatt and Juliet fame and produced by Karan Johar. The subject of this movie is similar to that of Ajay Devgn's film, Sons of Sardaar: The Battle of Saragarhi, which will be an epic war film, based on the 1897 battle between 21 Sikhs and 10,000 Afghans.

It was reported that Ajay Devgn had written an open letter to his good friend Salman Khan about the issue. This fuelled speculation that the Sultan actor backed out of Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar's film. Salman took to his Twitter handle to deny reports after an entire day of speculation.