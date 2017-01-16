Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to make a special appearance in Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2. The recent buzz is that the Sultan actor will appear in dual roles in the sequel, just as he had done in the original which was released in 1997. Judwaa 2 is also being directed by David Dhawan.

"Salman will appear in Judwaa 2 as Raja and Prem, the characters he played in the original Judwaa in 1997, two decades later. Salman will be sharing screen space with Varun's twin characters. The sequence is being designed as a highlight in the film," a source told DNA.

The report said director Dhawan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala are also planning to bring back Salman's two Judwaa co-stars Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the sequel. Judwaa 2 features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu opposite Varun's double roles. Judwaa 2 will also be Varun Dhawan's first film with his director father.

Earlier it was reported that the popular number from the original, Tan Tana Tan, will also feature in the sequel. "It's a commercial film being planned on a grand scale with beach locations in the Mediterranean. The script is generously peppered with tapori slang and a remix of the chartbuster 'Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara' from the original is in the works," an insider told Mumbai Mirror last year.

Varun, 29, is also busy shooting for another sequel with Alia Bhatt. Dharma Productions is coming up with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania's sequel this year. The film, titled Badrinath Ki Dulhania, will see Varun and Alia teaming up for the third time in their acting careers.