After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan is set to appear in Remo D'Souza's Race 3. Earlier, Saif Ali Khan was the lead actor of the Race franchise, but now the makers have roped in a fresh star cast and director.

As Salman replaced Saif in it, fans were expecting to see the latter in a small role in the movie. But the Kaalakaandi actor turned it down.

"(Producer) Ramesh Taurani said I'm making a completely different movie this time with a totally different story. I was offered a part but Salman Khan is the best thing to happen to anybody. He's the biggest star in the country," Saif said at a press conference.

"I didn't feel a connection myself with the part I was offered. So, I decided to do something else."

We wonder whether Saif actually didn't feel the connection or he rejected the offer because of Salman. It would have been amazing to see two Khans in a movie, but Salman's presence would have overshadowed Saif on screen.

Meanwhile, Saif is busy promoting his upcoming movie, Kaalakaandi. He will appear in a never-seen-before character in it. Celebs and critics have already lauded his performance.

The Akshat Verma directorial is a dark comedy about life, death and karma. Kaalakaandi is actually a Marathi slang for when things go disastrously wrong. So, this movie might have the shades of Delhi Belly and Shaitan. The Saif Ali Khan-starrer chronicles the story of six characters from different worlds of Mumbai in a span of 12 hours and how the lives of complete strangers intersect.

It also features Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Shobita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasurywala, Nary Singh and Akshay Oberoi.

On the other hand, Salman has begun shooting for Race 3. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Aditya Chopra.

Race 3 will reportedly release on Eid this year. Interestingly, Salman's ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanne Khan will clash with Race 3. Fanne Khan also stars Anil Kapoor.