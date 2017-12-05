After pop singers Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, rap god Wiz Khalifa, along with Jason Derulo, is all set to enthrall fans with live performance during a tour to India by the end of December. And if reports are to be believed, the global star Priyanka Chopra along with Dabangg Khan Salman Khan and the Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan girl Jacqueline Fernandez will host the mega event in Goa.

"Since Priyanka and Jacqueline already know Wiz, they are likely to host his bash. Discussions have been initiated with their team," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

In fact, Salman wanted Jason and Wiz to be a part of his 52nd birthday celebration at his Panvel farmhouse on December 26 but since the two pop stars will be performing the next day, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has now decided to throw an after-party following his live gig.

"Given that Jason will be performing in Goa the next day, he will not be able to attend that party. So, Salman decided to host an after-party for him, following his act," the source added.

On a related note, a day prior to his live concert in Mumbai, Ed Sheeran received a warm welcome from Bollywood A-listers who hosted a grand party for the pop singer during his visit to India.

And it looks like we are going to witness yet another starry affair when Wiz Khalifa will arrive in India.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai alongside his ex-flame Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie will hit the theatres on December 22. Salman, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, has started shooting for Race 3, the third instalment in the Race franchise.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, is busy shooting for the third season of ABC show Quantico in New York City.