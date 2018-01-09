Salman Khan's latest movie Tiger Zinda Hai has emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2017. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial crossed Rs 300 crore mark at domestic and Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office on its third weekend.

The movie, also starring Katrina Kaif, has been highly appreciated by the audience as well as film critics. Salman Khan's performance won millions of hearts. But he was not the reason for the movie's success.

According to the director, the script is the winner. "I'm glad we have made a film that is entertaining everyone, across all age groups, across the country. The success of the film goes to show that the message in our film - humanity above anything else has resonated with everyone. This incredible success gives me the strength and inspiration to write powerful, entertaining stories that evoke a universal emotion," IANS quoted Ali as saying.

Well, he is right. In most of the audience and critics' reviews, they have appreciated the storyline of the movie. The positive word of mouth made Tiger Zinda Hai a box office success.

TZH made Salman the only Bollywood actor who has three films with a lifetime collection of over Rs 300 crore, in India alone. Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan are the other two movies.

Also, having crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide business, Tiger Zinda Hai has become the biggest ever blockbuster of Salman as even Bajrangi Bhaijaan could not reach this number. The lifetime worldwide collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Rs 487.2 crore. However, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is still Salman's highest grosser at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs 320.34 crore.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which was released across 3,500 screens in India and 1,000 overseas, had crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in two days, the Rs 100-crore mark in three days, the Rs 150-crore mark in four days and the Rs 200-crore mark in seven days, to overtake the lifetime business of the original, Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 198.78 crore).