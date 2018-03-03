Bollywood actor Salman Khan is not only busy with his movies, but also with his Da-Bangg tour. Every year, the hunk takes celebrities along with him on this tour.

The actor's Da-Bangg Tour was scheduled to reach Nepal this month for a show in Kathmandu on March 10. But it reportedly got canceled due to threats from a section led by Netra Bikram Chand 'Biplav', according to the organizers.

Canceling of a show means incurring huge loss. Around 30,000 audiences were expected to attend the show on March 10. The ticket's price was from Rs 3,000 to 30,000. The total cost of the show was reported to mount Rs 5 crore.

This means Salman and his team might have to bear this huge loss. To avoid this, a recent report stated that Salman's show has now been postponed. The organizers in Kathmandu told IANS: "The show is just postponed for further dates and going to reschedule it very soon."

Netra Bikram Chand 'Biplav' of the CPN-Maoist, a splinter of CPN (Maoist) demanded to cancel the show in Kathmandu last week, according to IANS. The reason behind it was "expansion of cultural intervention on Nepali soil."

On January 19, the organizers Sohail Khan Entertainments and JA Events and the partner organiser from Nepal, ODC Entertainment had jointly held a press conference in Kathmandu to confirm Salman's arrival.

But then it's called-off and now, the show will not be held on March 10, but on some other day. Along with Salman, several other Bollywood stars are going to join in the Da-Bangg Tour in Nepal. Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah, Meet Bros and Maniesh Paul are among them.

Some top Nepalese artists are also expected to be part of the show. The tour kicked off last year and covered several cities around the world, including Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, London, and Birmingham.