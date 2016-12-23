Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has been receiving good reviews for his film Dangal, which released on December 23. While many celebrities and critics praised the 'Mr Perfectionist', Salman Khan confessed on social media that he hates Aamir.

Salman recently watched Dangal with his family and posted his views on twitter. "My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally!" Salman tweeted.

Salman's Sultan and Aamir's Dangal have been compared since the beginning. Though both the films are about wrestling, their storylines are completely different. Sultan is a love story of two wrestlers while Dangal is a biopic on wrestler Mahavir Phogat and his daughters.

However, it was a sweet gesture on Salman's part to appreciate Aamir's work in Dangal with a tweet. In fact, Aamir has also never stepped back to praise his dear friend Salman's work. He has even grabbed attention when he shed tears after watching Bajrangi Bhaijaan as he was so touched.

Aamir's film has already created a positive buzz, which has helped the hype around the movie. Dangal is expected to create records as it is a Christmas release and no other big banner movie is releasing along with it. However, the movie's earnings will be compared with Sultan's.

Salman's flick earned Rs 36.54 crore on its opening day, so it is expected that Dangal will bring Rs 25 crore approximately on its first day. Also, demonetisation might affect the box office collection of the Aamir-starrer.

Dangal is about Aamir's character Mahavir's journey and how he trained his daughters – Geeta and Babita – who went on to become world class wrestling champions. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra plays the characters of his daughters and Sakshi Tanwar plays their mother's role.