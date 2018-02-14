Salman Khan, the most eligible bachelor of Bollywood, has finally found a date this Valentine's Day, and that too in Bangkok. And it looks like his Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez played cupid.

Recently, the entire cast and crew of Remo D'Souza's directorial Race 3 flew off to Bangkok to shoot for their upcoming film after wrapping up the film's first schedule in Mumbai a few days ago.

Reports suggested that the cast would be shooting for a song sequence in the capital of Thailand. And Salman, who has been carrying the "single" status for quite a long time now, finally revealed his date on a public platform.

Normally, Salman prefers to make public announcements on his own social media handles. But it was Jacqueline Fernandez who had the privilege of revealing the Tiger Zinda Hai actor's date to his fans.

Jacqueline, who is very active on social media, shared a video of her and Salman with a caption ending with a heart-shaped emoji: "Happy Valentines Day everyone all the single ladies put your hands up!!! @beingsalmankhan new date revealed ❤️"

Check out Salman Khan's date this Valentine's Day:

Well, this time, Salman literally found a date!

Last year, Salman spoke about his marriage plans in an interview with a leading news channel. "Wo mere paas uska koi jawab nahi hai,mujhe iss baat se bahut khushi hoti hai ki bahut sare logo ko meri shaadi ki chinta hai, pareshani hai, lekin mujhe hairat yeh hoti hai ke meri shaadi se inka kya faayda hoga. Toh aisa koi jawab hai hi nahi, haan ka bhi nahi, naa ka bhi nahi, maybe ka bhi nahi, lekin jis waqt hogi, hogi, nahi hogi toh nahi hogi. Main bahut khush hoon, main bahut zyaada khush hoon (I am happy about the fact that people are concerned about my wedding, but it makes me wonder what good will it to do to people who are so concerned about my marriage. I don't have an answer, neither yes, no or maybe. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, then it doesn't. I am very happy, very very happy. Seriously)!" Salman said.

But the million-dollar question still remains: When will Salman get married? Only Bhaijaan can tell.

On the work front, Salman and Jacqueline are reuniting on screen for Race 3 after Kick. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem and is slated to release on Eid 2018. Salman will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming directorial venture Bharat, which will release on Eid 2019.