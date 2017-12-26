Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif took the box office by the storm creating numerous records. The movie, which opened to packed cinema halls on December 22, has set new benchmarks with its roaring dream run. It crossed Rs 100-crore mark in just three days after its release and has broken nine records with its big bang performance at the box office.

ALSO READ: Get over Uday Chopra! Nargis Fakhri just announced her relationship with this person & here's proof [PHOTOS]

In pics: Tiger Zinda Hai Movie Stills | Tiger Zinda Hai movie poster | Tiger Zinda Hai on Dance India Dance season 6

Read on to know the records that Salman Khan starrer broke:

1. 2nd highest opening day grosser of 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai has become the second highest opener of 2017 by earning Rs 33.75 crore while Baahubali 2 remains the first with its Rs 41 crore collection on Day 1.

2. Crosses Rs 150-crore mark in 4 days

Tiger Zinda Hai crossed Rs 150-crore mark at the box office in just four days of its release. On Friday it collected Rs 34.10 crore, on Saturday — Rs 35.30 crore, Sunday Rs — 45.53 crore and Monday — Rs 36.54 crore, taking the four-day box office collection to Rs 151.47 crore.

3. First Hindi movie to cross Rs 150-crore mark in 4 days

Tiger Zinda Hai has beaten the records of movies like Dhoom 3 (Rs 128.61 crore), Sultan (Rs 142.25 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 129.65 crore) and Dangal (Rs 132.43 crore). However, Baahubali 2 still holds the top position which collected Rs 168.25 crore in first four days.

4. Salman beats Salman - Highest first 3-day collection of 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 114.93 crore in the opening weekend making it the highest first three-day opener in 2017. The movie has also beaten Salman Khan's previous records of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 102.6 crore), Sultan (Rs 105.53 crore) and Tubelight (Rs 64.77).

5. Highest one-day grosser

Tiger Zinda Hai has registered the highest one-day collection for any Bollywood movie striking a thunder at the box office after Baahubali 2, which collected over Rs 46 crore in a single day. It collected Rs 45.53 crore on Sunday (December 24).

6. Fourth highest 2nd day grosser

After Baahubali 2, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai has become the fourth highest day 2 grosser by collecting Rs 35.30 crore at the box office. Baahubali 2 collected Rs 40 crore, while Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 37.2 crore and Rs 36.6 crore on Day 2 respectively.

7. Highest opener for a franchise

Tiger Zinda Hai has beaten its prequel Ek Tha Tiger in the opening weekend becoming the highest opener for a franchise in Bollywood. Ek Tha Tiger earned Rs 60.34 crore in the first three days of its release.

8. Katrina Kaif's highest weekend opener

Tiger Zinda Hai has surpassed Katrina Kaif's previous movies Dhoom 3 and Ek Tha Tiger opening weekend collections to become the actress' highest weekend opener till date.

9. Salman's 12th film to cross Rs 100 crore

Salman Khan has crowned himself as the King of Bollywood with highest number of movies to cross Rs 100 crore for any actor with Tiger Zinda Hai.