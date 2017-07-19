Salman Khan and his former girlfriend Katrina Kaif's recent bonding has been grabbing a lot of media attention, but looks like Iulia Vantur is the one who is most affected by it.

It has been reported that Salman and Katrina's closeness has been making the Romanian beauty quite insecure. While Salman was scheduled to participate in IIFA 2017, Iulia had different plans, but she decided to accompany the superstar when she came to know that Katrina will also be there, according to Catch News.

Katrina was not in frequent contact with Salman when the actress was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, however the scenario has changed post their breakup. The actress reportedly has become much friendly with Salman. This increasing closeness between the ex-lovers is making Salman's current rumoured girlfriend Iulia worried, the report added.

It has also been reported that Iulia tries to be around every time when Salman and the Jagga Jasoos actress are bonding together. The report said that Iulia was initially supposed to head towards London but she changed her plan at the last minute to be around Salman.

Both Salman and Katrina have been making pleasant comments about each other. The two are often spotted together at various events, and they look very comfortable in each other's company.

While their off-screen chemistry has already been making news, the duo is all set to appear on the big screen together soon. They have been busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, which will bring back the much-loved onscreen pair back to the screens.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of the blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. It is slated to be released on December 22 this year.