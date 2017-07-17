Bollywood has seen a lot of breakups. While most celebs preferred to keep a distance from their exes, some maintain cordial relationships even after the split. One such former couple is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Salman and Katrina had called it quits long back, but their of late bonding has been catching many eye-balls. The stars seem to be very comfortable in each other's company. While they are all set to entertain the fans with their onscreen chemistry in Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman and his former lady love have also been showing a lot of off-screen camaraderie.

The Ek Tha Tiger stars have been attending events together, and their comfort level certainly is worth talking about. Nevertheless, there are some other ex-pairs in Bollywood, who have maintained good rapport post breakup.

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan: Hrithik and his former wife Sussanne had got divorced some time back. However, the two have remained friends for the sake of kids. Hrithik and Sussanne are often spotted together spending time with their kids and otherwise as well.

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone: These ex-couple's love story had ended on a sad note, and Deepika had gone into depression post breakup. While Ranbir and Deepika had maintained distance after the split, now the two have buried the hatchet.

Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan: This ex-star couple had a sweet but scandalous affair. They had made headlines after a MMS of the two kissing each other had gone viral. For some reasons, Shahid and Kareena's love did not last long and they had decided to part ways. But now the two are happily married and have made peace with their bitter past.

Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma: The two stars had feelings for each other during the making of Band Baaja Baaraat. While the movie had become a super hit, Ranveer and Anushka's love life ended soon. But the duo reunited in Dil Dhadakne Do, and the movie even had some intimate scenes. Their comfort level made it apparent that they have no negative feeling for each other.