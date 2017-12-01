Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif steamed up the internet with their recent photoshoot, which grabbed maximum eyeballs on social media.

But do you remember when Salman's other ex-flame Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor set the screen ablaze with their electrifying chemistry in a similar manner in an intimate photoshoot last year? Let us brush up that memory a little.

Ranbir and Aishwarya's sizzling chemistry in Karan Johar's emotional romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) had already become the talk of the town after the release of the movie's trailer.

However, their fans went berserk when they were treated to the actors' intimate photoshoot which went viral on the internet within no time.

Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina, who impressed the audiences with their hot chemistry in Ek Tha Tiger (2012), have already set the temperatures soaring with their reunion in the upcoming Tiger Zinda Hai.

And if their hot stills from the movie were not enough, Salman and Katrina surprised everyone with their crackling chemistry when they appeared on the cover of the Vogue December 2017 issue.

So who do you think has managed to turn on the heat with their sultry photoshoot? Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, Salman and Katrina will be seen sharing space together after five long years in Tiger Zinda Hai.

While Salman will be seen donning his action-packed macho man avatar on the silver screen, Katrina will be seen kicking butt in the film.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is all set to hit the theatres for this Christmas on December 22.