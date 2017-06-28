Salman Khan and Kabir Khan's latest movie Tubelight has fallen below expectation, but they have reportedly planned to collaborate for another movie. It has been reported that Salman and Kabir have already decided to make their next movie together. Reports claim that the superstar is now planning to surprise his fans by playing a 70-year-old character in his upcoming movie with Kabir.

Tubelight was expected to be a big hit, but the box office numbers have turned out to be rather disappointing, compared to his past few movies. However, Salman is not at all bothered about the box-office performance and is now willing to experiment more with his roles.

"See, bhai is not really bothered with what the critics say. He wants to play characters now, and not just be Salman Khan the superstar now. The same critics slammed him for just going in front of the camera and not doing anything to change into characters. Now when he is keen to play characters he will do what he wants without fear of criticism. Kabir and bhai had already discussed another project during the making of Tubelight, and that commitment remains unchanged," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

The report further said that Salman would be seen playing a character, who will age from 40 to 70. This will be the first time that the superstar would play an aged character. He was initially hesitant to be a part of the movie as he is scared of using prosthetics, but he eventually agreed, the report added.

"Bhat got scared of that film because he would have to use a lot of prosthetics to show age. Bhai is not comfortable with prosthetics. He always says no to roles that require him to put disguises, fake beards, etc. because of his neuro-condition. However, now when he is in the mood to stretch himself as an actor and the old man's role with Kabir, this will happen," the source added.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had played a character in Veer-Zaara where he was seen as an aged person at the end of the movie. Aamir Khan went a step further and played father of two adult daughters in Dangal. Now, it will be interesting to see if Salman too sheds the inhibition of playing an elderly character, and prove his acting skills in Kabir's next movie.