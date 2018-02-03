The team of Salman Khan's Race 3 wrapped the Mumbai schedule of the action thriller. Director Remo D'Souza took to social media to announce the wrap with a picture of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Remo D'Souza teases the audience with a sneak peek into the chemistry of the sizzling pair. The first schedule of the third installment of the action thriller franchise which began in December last year has come to an end in Mumbai.

The audience would be up for a treat to witness superstar Salman Khan back in the action avatar post the humungous success of his blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai.

While this is the third installment of the action thriller franchise, interestingly the lead pair of the movie Salman Khan - Jacqueline Fernandes are working together for the second time after tasting success with Kick.

Director Remo D'Souza not only announced the wrap of the Mumbai schedule but also hinted at something interesting coming up which is piquing the audience's interest.

Remo D'Souza shared, "So we are done with Mumbai schedule:) thank you team #race3 and here's a lil something for you guys. :)))) @beingsalmankhan @jacquelinef143"

The team shot the title track 'Allah Duhaai Hai' featuring the star cast of the film in its first schedule of the shoot.

Impressed by Jacqueline Fernandez's pole dance skills, the makers are keen on including a pole dance sequence in the film.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

After the first look of Salman Khan and the leaked image of Anil Kapoor, the audience is highly anticipating to witness the action thriller.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.