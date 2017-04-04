Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have never admitted being in a relationship, but a video has now gone viral on the social media suggesting that the duo is indeed quite close to each other.

Salman and his family were on a vacation to Maldives, and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia, too, was a part of the trip. Now, one fan page on Instagram has shared a video in which Iulia is seen getting little cosy with the superstar on a yacht.

Although the video is not very clear, it is apparent that Iulia leaned on Salman as someone else recorded the video. It is quite evident from the clip that the two share a good comfort level. Iulia's being a part of the family vacation coupled with her bonding with Salman on the yacht suggest that rumours of their affair might not be completely false.

The buzz around the duo's love story has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. There have been several reports claiming that Salman would soon marry Iulia. However, the superstar had repeatedly said that marriage is not on cards, and he plans to remain single. Check Iulia hugging Salman on the yacht here:

#salmankhan joins his family in #Maldives for #ahil'sfirst birthday celebrations. #iuliavantur #tigerzindahai #austria A post shared by Coolchitra (@cool_chitra) on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:15am PDT

Not so long ago, there were reports saying that the Romanian model was desperate to marry the Sultan actor. It was reported that she was visiting astrologers to make her dream come true. However, there has not been any confirmed report on their relationship.

On the professional front, Salman will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's next film Tubelight. He has also started shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai which will bring him back with ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif on screen. After Tubelight releases on Eid this year, Tiger Zinda Hai will hit the screens on December 22.