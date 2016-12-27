Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and his rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur have been in news for a long time. The recent buzz is that the duo might work together in the sequel of Salman's hit movie, Kick.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez finalised for Kick 2?

The Romanian beauty will reportedly lend her voice in the film with Himesh Reshammiya. In Kick, Salman too sang a hit number Hangover and now, the alleged love of his life will follow his footsteps.

According to SpotboyE, Himesh has been hired as the music composer for Kick 2. Himesh and Iulia have already worked together on his album, Aap Se Mausiqui and now they are set to collaborate again for a duet in Salman's movie.

"Iulia could sing a romantic number in Kick 2. Iulia had already worked with Himesh for the single Every Night and Day from his album," a source told SpotboyE.

The insider further said that Iulia has already started working on her diction so that she gets the correct pronunciations for a Hindi song. "She has been working really hard on her accent as this could be her first Hindi song," the source said.

Though Salman and Iulia have never confessed in public, their relationship is not a mystery. The duo has been spotted together at several events and Iulia has always been a part of the Khan parties. Iulia was recently spotted at Salman's 51st birthday bash in Panvel farmhouse, Mumbai.

On the work front, it has been reported that Kick 2 might star Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. The storyline of the film will reportedly have a fresh script, unlike the original film, which was a remake of 2009's Telugu movie of the same name. Director Sajid Nadiadwala has earlier confirmed that he is working on the script and will soon finalise everything.

The first edition of the film featured Salman, Jacqueline and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles and Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the villain.