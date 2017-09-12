Bollywood hunk Salman Khan is too busy with his upcoming movie Tiger Zinda Hai and TV show Bigg Boss 11. It looks like Salman is keeping no stones unturned after the Tubelight debacle and thus, the actor has no time for rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

However, he was seen chilling with Katrina Kaif on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai. Whether it's a promotion strategy or something is brewing between these two ex-lovers, we can't tell. But pictures of Kat and Salman from the sets of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial tell a lot of things.

Amidst all this, reports suggest that Salman has no time for Iulia. Earlier, there were rumours that she was the first one who used to watch his films before release. But this time, it won't happen.

As Tiger Zinda Hai is a Yash Raj banner, the movie will be promoted on a large scale. Thus, Salman has a tight schedule till the film doesn't release. And also, he has Bigg Boss 11 that will commence from October 1.

There's one more thing Salman is currently focused on. It is making other actresses' careers. Katrina, who has been giving flops for a long time, is back with Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai. We hope this movie works out like the first instalment – Ek Tha Tiger.

Then, the Sultan actor has helped Mouni Roy to make her debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Gold. Now the rumour is that the hunk is trying to rope in Daisy Shah in Race 3.

The third instalment of Race is entirely different – from actors to director. It will be helmed by Remo D'Souza and it will star Salman. It may also feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra.

