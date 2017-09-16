After becoming a successful actor in the Hindi film industry, Salman Khan is cementing his position as a successful businessman. Salman's retail brand Being Human Foundation, a Mumbai-based charity foundation, is known to all, but he is not restricting himself to the clothing line.

From starting his own production company to launching Being Human cycles, take a look at different interests Salman has pursued

Production house

After entraining fans for more than two decades as an actor, he ventured into producing films. He started Salman Khan Films (SKF) in 2015 and produced movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hero and Tubelight.

Being Human jewellery

Last year, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma revealed they have entered jewellery space and launched Being Human Jewellery.

"The Being Human jewellery basically is affordable to all the consumers. It's 70 per cent ladies' collection and 30 per cent men's. It basically is based around the values of the brand, which is share, care, love and joy," she said in 2016.

E-cycle

In June, Salman launched e-cycles priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 57,190. "I have always enjoyed cycling. But people often drop the idea of using cycles when they have to travel long distances because of the effort involved. With the pedal assist and rechargeable motor support, Being Human E-Cycles make it easy and practical to cycle across both urban and not-so-urban areas," he said at the launch of the e-cycles in Mumbai.

Television shows

After producing movies, now Salman has ventured into the television industry as well. The actor will now produce TV shows and if reports are true then he might launch his own channel. He will work with his sister Alvira Agnihotri on the television front.

"Salman has some very big plans for TV. Don't fall off your chair if he comes up with a channel, too, where he plays a pivotal part at the helm," a source told SpotboyE.

Smartphone

Salman also revealed they are planning to venture into smartphone segment as well. He is targeting middle-level smartphone segment.

"We have just started our entry into the category, we need to be careful. If people buy our products and like it, we will see. We are starting the cycles and the smartphones in small numbers and we hope to have minimum losses and maximum gain," Salman said during the launch of his e-cycles.