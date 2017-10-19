Salman Aamir Sanjay 900
Sanjay Dutt, who is favourite among the film fraternity, threw a lavish party to celebrate the festival of lights with friends at his residence in Mumbai on October 18. Take a look.

Amid the cold war rumours, Salman Khan gave a befitting reply to haters when he made a grand entrance at Sanjay Dutt's Diwali party.

Salman Khan will be seen next in Tiger Zinda Hai, which is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger (2012). The movie also stars Katrina Kaif in lead role and
will hit the theatres on December 22.

Aamir Khan, who shared screen space with Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's PK, was also seen sporting his quirky look from his upcoming film Thugs
of Hindostan at the Diwali bash.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has worked with Sanjay Dutt in 2009 movie Aladdin, looked ethereal in yellow and red saree which she complemented
with a purple stole.

Host Sanjay Dutt poses with his Maanyata and twins Shahraan and Iqra. Varinder Chawla

Ace director Rajkumar Hirani, who is currently working on the biopic based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, was seen with his wife Manjeet Hirani to
share some moments of joy with the Dutt family.

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra alongwith his wife Anupama, film critic and owner of Film Companion, were also a part of the
celebrations.

Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor were all smiles while celebrating the festival of lights with the Dutts at their residence.

Vidya Balan posed with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur during Sanjay Dutt's Diwali party.

Wearing a Manish Malhotra sari, Shilpa Shetty arrived with her husband Raj Kundra at Sanjay Dutt's Diwali bash.

Sonali Bendre looked stunning in Manish Malhotra's ensemble at Dutt's Diwali party.

Sophie Choudry posed for the shutterbugs in Masaba Gupta's lehenga at Dutt's Diwali bash.

Anil Kapoor was seen flaunting his salt and pepper look in a kurta and jacket at Dutt's Diwali celebration.

Salman Khan left the venue with his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and husband Aayush Sharma were also seen posing for the shutterbugs at the party. Recently, Salman
Khan had announced Aayush Sharma's Bollywood debut which will be produced under Salman Khan Films banner.

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was shining in a neon-green saree as she posed with host Sanjay Dutt at his residence.

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal was also among the invitees at the party.

Shekhar Suman and wife Alka were also seen at Sanjay Dutt's Diwali party.

Karan Johar posed with his friend Sanjay Kapoor while joining the Dutts at their Diwali celebration.

R Madhavan, who has been away from the limelight for the past few years, was seen flaunting his contagious smile as he arrived at the celebration
bash.

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani and wife Manisha looked ethnic as they posed for a photograph.

