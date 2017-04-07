Salman Khan reportedly does not want brother Arbaaz Khan to direct Dabangg 3. It has been reported that the superstar wants someone else to direct the next installment of the franchise.

There have been reports of Dabangg 3 to be directed by Arbaaz, like he directed Dabangg 2. However, Salman reportedly wants to give his brother a break from the job of a director.

The Sultan actor wants Arbaaz now to concentrate on acting, rather than directing films, according to Catch News. The report said that Arbaaz has been getting a number of offers, and thus, Salman wants him to appear onscreen again as an actor. Also, the superstar has reportedly been pursuing his director friends to cast Arbaaz in films.

Arbaaz had last appeared in the movie Freaky Ali that had bombed at the box office. Next, he will be seen alongside Sunny Leone in Tera Intezaar, which also is less likely to hit the bull's eye, considering the level of hype around the film. With such a scenario, Salman, thinking of reviving Arbaaz's acting career is rather absurd.

There has been much speculation regarding the female lead of Dabangg 3. Names of several actresses have been popping up as probable lead actress in the big movie. Actresses like Amy Jackson, Sonakshi Sinha and even Kajol were rumoured to be part of Dabangg 3. However, there has not been any confirmation on that.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai. He had recently wrapped up the shooting of Tubelight, which will be released this Eid. Both the projects are much awaited. After Tubelight on Eid, Tiger Zinda Hai will hit the screens on Christmas this year.