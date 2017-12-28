Superstar Salman Khan turned 52 on December 27 and threw a grand bash at his Panvel farmhouse a day before. Several celebs came directly to his birthday party after attending Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding reception.

From MS Dhoni to Katrina Kaif, many stars were among the attendees at Salman's party. While everyone had a gala time there, Salman too enjoyed his birthday at the fullest.

He danced to Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai and Shape of You songs at the party. Inside videos and pictures from that bash are doing the rounds since yesterday.

A grand three-tier cake that Salman cut on the occasion had images of his hits like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the hunk had said that he would celebrate his birthday with family as they all are going out of town. But it looks like the plan changed a bit.

He threw a birthday bash for his friends at his farmhouse. Is it his idea of going on a holiday?

The birthday morning at the farmhouse was filled with stars and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur along with ex flame Sangeeta Bijlani. All were seen enjoying Polaris RZR ATV.