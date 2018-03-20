Salman Khan, who was once in a relationship with Katrina Kaif and now is a good friend of the actress, doesn't follow her on Instagram. Instead, he follows the actress' sister Isabelle Kaif.

A look into Salman's Instagram profile shows that the superstar follows just two accounts, out of which one is that of Isabelle. Although Katrina follows Salman on Instagram and has been very active on it for quite some time, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor doesn't follow her.

Although Salman's Instagram account suggests he is not interested in following too many people on the site, following just Isabelle and not Katrina and all the other stars appears little strange.

Salman had reportedly promised to launch Katrina's sister in Bollywood, and maybe that's why the superstar follows her on Instagram, to keep a tab on her social media posts. However, there has not been any official confirmation from the Dabangg star about launching Katrina's gorgeous sister.

Salman and Katrina had dated for quite a long time, but it did not last long enough to turn into marriage. The actress then started dating Ranbir Kapoor, but this relationship too ended after a few years.

Katrina has become quite friendly with Salman again after her breakup with Ranbir. The two had recently appeared in the blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai. The film brought Katrina's career back on track, because she had had a streak of flops before Tiger Zinda Hai.

However, now the actress has a number of big movies lined up. She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, followed by Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan and then a dance-oriented film with Varun Dhawan.

On the other side, Salman is currently busy shooting for Race 3. The actor's first look from the film was released recently, leaving fans highly excited about the action thriller. After Race 3, he will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bharat.