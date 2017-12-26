Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 52 today (December 27). The handsome hunk doesn't seem to age as he is turning out be more charming day by day.

Salman is one of the actors who began the trend of going shirtless on screen. His chiselled body has been drool-worthy since the beginning. He knew that, and it flaunted proudly on the silver screen for two decades.

Even now, at the age of 52, he gets girls to drool over his shirtless photos and videos. Moviegoers went crazy when Salman, even in the recently-released Tiger Zinda Hai, appeared in a shirtless avatar on screen.

On his birthday, let's take a look at some drool-worthy shirtless picture of Salman:

Salman will be celebrating his birthday with his family. As he had revealed to Bollywood Hungama, the actor will not throw any grand party this time.

He said: "Me and my family are going out this year. There's no birthday-shurday this year."

Meanwhile, Salman has two reasons to celebrate. One is his birthday and the second one is the success of Tiger Zinda Hai. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial, also starring Katrina Kaif, has earned upward of Rs 150 crore in just four days.