Salman Khan is all set to celebrate his 51st birthday on December 27 and his fans are also geared up to celebrate the day. And birthday celebration of Salman will not be complete without dancing to the tunes of some of his best songs.

Salman has to date danced on a number of hit party songs that are apt for his fans to get into their playlist on their favourite star's special day. There is a host of dance songs from Salman's movies that had been chartbusters and are still very popular.

While some of the songs are old, some others are from his recent movies. On the occasion of Salman's 51st birthday, check some of the best party songs of Salman from his movies on YouTube:

1) Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai: From the movie Sultan, this is a peppy fast track that perfectly sets the celebration mood. It has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Badshah.

2) Aaj Ki Party: This is another much popular party song from the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the voice of Mika Singh.

3) Selfie Le Le Re: This catchy number has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, Nakash Aziz and Pritam. It is also from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

4) Jumme Ki Raat: Sung by Mika Singh and Palak Muchhal, this track is one of the most hit songs of Salman from the film Kick.

5) 440 Volt: Again in the voice of Mika Singh, it is from Sultan and is popular for the quirky lyrics.

6) Hangover: This is not really a party song but it is one of the most popular songs of Salman in his own voice. It is from the film Kick.

7) Just Chill: It is a perfect dance number from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya that suits your playlist on Salman's birthday.

8) Dhinka Chika: From the movie Ready, it is a "tapori" style song but is quite popular.

9) Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din: Sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, this track is from the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

10) Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: From the movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, this is a comparatively old song but certainly one of the biggest Salman hits.