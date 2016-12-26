Salman Khan has always been the favourite child of controversy and is often in the news for all the wrong reasons. The superstar makes a number of statements on various topics that create big controversies.

While some of his comments on other celebrities had raised eyebrows, some others on political issues were followed by a series of criticism. On the occasion of his 51st birthday, here is a compilation of Salman's most controversial statements:

1) Salman's most recent controversial comment came during a media interaction in regard to the movie Sultan. While describing the rigorous wrestling training for the film, Salman irked women activists and others saying, "When I used to walk out of that ring, it used to be actually liked a raped woman walking out."

2) Putting his opinion on the row regarding the death sentence of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon, Salman had tweeted, "Get Tiger (Tiger Memon), hang him. Parade him not his brother." This tweet had triggered a big controversy.

3) The actor once irked his former girlfriend Katrina Kaif's fans when he said, "She (Katrina) is India's biggest star for you. But according to me, Katrina is a mazdoor (Labourer). That is how much she works on herself. You guys have to learn from her."

4) Salman had raised quite a few eyebrows when he made a comment on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "Bhansali saab abhi tak Khamoshi aur Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam ki wajah se hi bache hue hain (Bhansali is alive only because of Khamoshi and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam). This comment reportedly caused a rift between the actor and the director.

5) Although Salman and Shah Rukh are now best buddies in B-town, the former had made a comment on SRK that did not go down well with many. "Hamesha Shah Rukh mujhe vivadon mein phasa dete hain. Wo bolke nikal jate hain, fir mujhe aana padta hai unko support karne ke liye (Shah Rukh always puts me into controversy. He makes a comment and then I have to come to support him).