Salman Khan will turn 51 on Tuesday, December 27, and like every year, the superstar is expected to ring in his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse along with family and friends.

On the occasion of his birthday, let us look into his personal life, which has always been under scrutiny. Salman is undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors of the Bollywood industry, but has been involved with many women in the past.

Here are women who dated Salman:

Sangeeta Bijlani

Back in the 1980s when Sangeeta won Miss India, she dated Salman for a couple of years before parting ways. The two were madly in love with each other and were planning to get married too. It was apparently Salman's infidelity that forced Sangeeta to call off the wedding. Later, Sangeeta met Mohammed Azharruddin and married him in 1996 only to get divorced in 2010.

Somy Ali

Pakistani-American actress was about 19 years old when she met Salman Khan. The actress, who had done a few Bollywood movies, was in a relationship with Salman for a while before Salman's alleged drinking habits and his obsessive behaviour turned out to be the reasons for their split.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Salman and Aishwarya's love story came to the limelight during the shooting of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and was the most-talked about affairs of Salman. However, Salman's abusive behaviour and over possessiveness eventually resulted in an ugly breakup of the two in 2002.

Katrina Kaif

Salman and Katrina dated for a few years before they broke up in 2009. Katrina and Salman have worked together in movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner and Yuvvraaj. Salman had also made a brief appearance in Katrina's movies Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Tees Maar Khan. Their breakup made headlines when Katrina was linked with her co-star Ranbir. For a while, both of them were not on talking terms, but decided to remain friends.

Iulia Vantur

For a very long time now, Salman and Iulia's love story has been in news. Although the two have not opened up about their alleged affair, they are spotted almost everywhere, hinting that they are more than just friends. The Romanian model-anchor has also been an integral part of the Khan family.